Check out what is happening around the D this weekend

This article is sponsored by Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

It's time for a look at what's happening around the D thanks to our friends, your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers. AJ Williams, The City. Life. Style. editor at the Michigan Chronicle and the lady behind singleblackchicks.com joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare on Thursday to share what is happening this weekend.

The first event is all about burgers. The eighth annual Burger Battle Detroit at Eastern Market. Restaurants all over Detroit will be competing for the top honor of best burger. Event attendees will get to pick which burgers should head into the final round before a panel of judges. One of the judges will be "Live In the D's" own Michelle Oliver. The Burger Battle is on Sunday at 1 p.m. and tickets start at $15.

The next event Williams mentioned is the Detroit Rocket Mortgage Classic. It is happening next week at the Detroit Golf Club. The official tournament starts next Thursday, but the fans can get in on the action starting this weekend. This Sunday the tournament will be hosting a 5K along the Detroit River Walk and after the race fans can head to Cadillac Square where they can get their chance to play the tournaments 15th hole via a golf simulator. There will also be a surprise PGA player at the event. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and is $45. The event at Cadillac Square is free and goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The St. Nicholas church in Troy is having their annual Greek Festival this weekend. This year there will be a world renowned Greek chef who will be giving cooking demonstrations and judge the Greek cooking demonstration. There will also be Greek food, Greek folk dances and a live Greek band. Admission is $2, or you can bring three canned goods for donation. Kids under 12 are free and the festival starts Friday.

The next event is for dog lovers. The Detroit Breed Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show starts on Saturday and runs through Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace on Grand River Avenue. A total of 129 dog breeds will be presented at this year's show. Tickets are $10 and $5 for kids under ten and seniors.

The last event Williams mentioned is the New Baltimore Bay-Rama Fish Fly Festival. The festival kicked off Wednesday. The events has a firework show, carnival rides, music performances and a parade. It goes through Sunday and is in downtown New Baltimore.

To see more fun events happening around the D, visit clickondetroit.com and click on "In the D" section.