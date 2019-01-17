Check out what's happening around the D this weekend

A lot is happening around the D this weekend, most of it right here in downtown Detroit. A.J. Williams, the city, life and style editor at the Michigan Chronicle, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to go over some of the fun activities happening around the D.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship kicks off at Little Caesars Arena this Friday and ends Sunday Jan. 27. It will feature future and past Olympians on the ice in Detroit, competing to be the best in the U.S. You can buy single session tickets, all session tickets and even a championship package. If you want to see figure skating at its highest level, go check it out.

There will be a lot of barking in Novi over the next few days, thanks to the Winter Dog Classic. It's happening at the Suburban Collection Showcase and runs through Sunday. More that 7,000 dogs and over 160 breeds will be at the event. There will be demostrations of agility, dock diving and duck herding. Schedules vary by day, tickets are $10 for adults.

Something very different is happening in Royal Oak. For fans of the movie "The Room", otherwise known as the best, worst movie ever. There will be a special showing at the Main Art theater this weekend. Tommy Wiseau, the start of the movie, will be there as well. The movie will be shown at midnight on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15.

Finally, it will be hot and cold in Rochester this weekend thanks to the Rochester Fire and Ice Festival. There will be dog sled races, carriage rides, figure skating and there will be fireworks. It's all happening downtown; admission is free but some exhibits will have a fee.

You can find out what's happening around the D by going to the Live in the D guide on our station's website.