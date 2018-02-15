Cheese Tea? Sounds Crazy, Tastes Delicious

Maybe you start the day with a cup of coffee, tea, or like Tati with some kombucha? The Michigan tea and coffee week celebrates all of these delicious drinks.

A couple of local businesses joined us to talk about some unique coffees and teas.

Eli Majid, founder of Eli Teas brought in something he calls "Cheese Tea" Luckily, it's not like the cheese on pizza. Eli says it's just a whipped up cheesecake mix that he uses as a topping for iced tea. Tati tried it and says it's delicious.

Kelley Lyne from Detroit Kombucha also joined us with a few of her kombucha drinks. Kombucha is a cold fermented tea that is full of probiotics and antioxidants that are great for your immune and digestive systems. She brought a hibiscus-lime-mint kombucha that tastes great and is great for your body.

Patrick Seeney from New Order Coffee in Detroit also joined us and brought in some amazing coffee that New Order Coffee roasted themselves. He brought two coffee's with the same bean but different amounts of roast. You can really taste the difference between the light and the dark and they are actually from the same bean.

You can learn more about Michigan Coffee and Tea week by searching online.