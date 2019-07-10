Metro Detroit Chef Chad Barrett is cooking up success on the Food Network

Is Detroit up for a food challenge? Chef Chad Barrett joined host, Jason Carr on Live In The D today to give a sample of his culinary creations that took him from metro Detroit to the Food Network.

Chef Barrett was a two time competitior on Guy's Grocery Games on the Food Network. The show is a competition that forces chefs to shop for and cook meals, with big challenges and special ingredients. According to Chef Barrett, the competition gives contestants only 30 minutes to shop, cook and plate a meal.

"Everything went great the first time [I was on]. I won," said Barrett. "The second time was a little harder. There were other competitors there that all won before. The thing is, they all know the grocery store just as well as I do. The competition was a lot harder than the first time because nobody was new."

Chef Barrett says he is big into southern cuisine at the moment and he prepared a Cajun shrimp pasta in studio. It has peppers, asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, and shrimp all cooked in a Cajun cream sauce.

Locally, Chef Barrett is a restaurant consultant and helps establishments with their menus to create amazing meals. He is currently consulting at Miles on the Water in Mt. Clemens. He says to keep an eye out for his next consultation at a resturant near you.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.