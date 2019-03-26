Chevy is delivering truckloads of hope to people in the D!

Did you brush your teeth this morning? Put on some clean clothes? These things may seem like mundane routines, but for many people in the community, it's a luxury. That's because they don't have the basic items like toothbrushes, laundry detergent and more. These kinds of things help individuals and families live healthier lives and feel better about themselves. You can help out, and our friends, Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers are making it easy and convenient. Reggie Huff and Brother Anthony Kote-Witah, from the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, joined hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss how.

The Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers partnered up with the Capuchin Soup Kitchen to create a program called "Truckloads of Hope." The idea is that people can bring in household items to their local Chevy Dealer and then Chevy will deliver the supplies to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen to help people who are in need. Household items include things blankets, toothbrushes, towels, wash clothes, lotions, detergents and more.

"If people are low-income, a lot of times they are spending money on food or other kinds of things, they don't really (have the resources for) these things, " said Huff.

Donations will be accepted until March 30th, 2019. You can go to any Metro Detroit Chevy Dealer to donate.

"What we do is that we let the community know that they are not alone, that we are all together, that we can work together to bring growth to the community," said Brother Kote-Witah.

For more information on how you can help, visit: chevydetroit.com/truckloads-of-hope.

This article is sponsored by Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.