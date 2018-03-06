Chicago PD And Chicago Fire Are Joining Forces

This week two of the hottest dramas on network television are crossing over. Chicago PD, which airs Wednesdays at 10 PM here on Local 4 and Chicago Fire which airs here on Thursdays at 10 PM. They are joining forces for a dangerous undercover mission. It kicks off Wednesday, March 7th and crosses over to Thursday, March 8th.

Stars from both shows talked to Jason Carr live from Chicago about the crossover. Amy Morton, who plays Sergeant Trudy on Chicago PD and Christian Stolte who plays Randy "Mouch" Mcholland on Chicago Fire.