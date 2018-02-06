Chocolate Week in the D

Chocolate week?!?! Yes that's a thing. An entire week devoted to the delectable sweet and it's happening right here in the D.

MotorCity Casino Hotel is hosting chocolate week at their hotel February 5th through February 14th.

Executive pastry chef Scott Hunter, and baker Marjorie Washington from MotorCity Casino Hotel joined us to tempt us with some very chocolatey desserts. They had cannoli, chocolate covered strawberries, cake, eclairs and so much more. Almost too much raw chocolate, but as you know, there is no such thing.

Visit MotorCity Casino Hotel from February 5th through the 15th to indulge in the chocolatey goodness.