Clean up with great smelling suds from Cellar Door Bath Supply Company

A family in Canton is cleaning up, making deliciously scented soaps and candles. Everyone has a part to play running Cellar Door Bath Supply Company and owner Brandon Mitchell taught our Kila Peeples how to make their delightful and colorful soaps.

Mitchell said he became intrigued with soap making initially in high school, but his first swing at it was not a good one. Years later, he decided to try making soaps again as a hobby; the hobby then turned into a full-time job. Mitchell and his family have been running Cellar Door Bath Supply since 2008, and have expanded from just soap to other items such as candles and beard oils.

All items for the company are made in the basement of their Canton home. You can smell bath soap being made from their sidewalk. The process includes blending essential oils and body butters together, along with a couple of secret ingredients.

