Clear Your Mind And Think Of A Card

Want to add some magic to your weekend? Our friend, and magician, Jasen Magic joined us again on the show and blew our minds again with an unbelievable card trick.

He asked Tati to think of a card and tell him what it is. She picked the 3 of spades. There was also a sealed bag with a sealed deck on cards on the table. When they opened the sealed cards, Tati's card was the only one in the deck facing down. So either Jasen guessed which card Tati was going to pick and set the deck, or he is really magic.

You can see him live this Friday night, February 16th, at Genitti's downtown Northville at 6:30 PM with dinner!