Click here for your weekend plans in the D

Already planning for the weekend? The founder of the event planning company Detroit By Design, Rich Rice, joined Tati and Jason to talk about four things to do this weekend.

The first event Rice mentioned was the Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends. Rice said the event will be held Friday through Sunday. There is also a big addition to the festival. "The winter slide which is a 40 degree angle plunge at 20 mph, and visitors can take advantage of the polar plunge so they can raise money for the state's Special Olympics," said Rice.

The next fun attraction Rice talked about was the United We Brunch event which is hosted by Metro Times. He said it will be held at the Majestic Theatre, the Garden Bowl, and the Magic Stick, and it will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. There will be food, drinks, bands, and bowling. Tickets are $55 at the door and $40 in advance.

If you love the TV show "Friends" then you will love this comical look at the famous show with a musical twist. "Friends! The Musical Parody" will be in Detroit this weekend at the City Theatre in Downtown Detroit. Rice said tickets are $30.

The last event is at the Mark Ridley Comedy Castle, which provides more than a few laughs. It is called "Open Your Heart For Homeless Animals" and it's a great way to help pets at shelters across Detroit. The funds from the show will go to local shelters. Tickets are $25 and that includes dinner, a show, silent auctions and more. It will start this Sunday at 5:15 p.m..

For more information on what's happening around the D, check out the Live Guide.