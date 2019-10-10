C'mon get happy after hours at Kiesling in Detroit

Remember the show "Cheers", about a neighborhood bar everyone goes to after work and everybody knows your name? Well there's a place in Detroit's North End that strives to be your "Cheers".

Kila Peeples found out Kiesling bar on Milwaukee and Beaubien streets not only serves up great drinks but has a history that makes it an even cooler hang out. The building itself has been around since the 1890's, and was owned by the Kiesling family. It was many bars prior to the current establishment and was even abandoned for over a dozen years. In 2017, Kiesling was opened and has been a destination for people who want to kick back and relax after work.

When you come in Kiesling you'll most likely see one of the most popular pups around, Diesel, the Bar Manager's 10-year-old Boxer. He likes to chill near groups of patrons or the door where he provides a warm welcome. There's a small menu of specialty cocktails and a full bar to make any drink your heart desires.

If you want a more intimate outing, there's a "secret" back room that is available to rent. It holds 7 people, and features your own mini bar and an old school jukebox that's really a Bluetooth stereo. Kiesling has two different happy hours, one in the early evening for the after work crowd, and a late-night happy hour for the night owls.