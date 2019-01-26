Comedian Marc Evan Jackson visits Live in the D

You may recognize him from his role as the demon 'Shawn' on "The Good Place", as well as other characters he plays on various shows. Marc Evan Jackson stopped by to chat with Jason Carr about his Michigan roots and the live show he will be performing at The Fillmore tonight.

Jackson's not only known for his acting, but also his voice-over work, which he didn't realize was something special until after he left National Radio Affiates in West Michigan. Once he learned he had a great voice for broadcast, he began using it for work.

He is happy to be on "The Good Place," working with great actors, many whom are from Michigan. That includes Kristen Bell, who's from Huntington Woods, the show's creator Michael Schur who is from Ann Arbor, Maribeth Monroe who is from Fraser and Eugene Cordero who is from Pontiac. Jackson is from the Cass Coridor area of Detroit.

Jackson said the cast of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is happy to be continuing the show on NBC, which picked it up hours after it was cancelled on Fox. He said it is difficult not to crack up during filming when he works with comedians like Andy Samberg, Ted Danson and Terry Crews. However, he maintains composure thanks to his history with improvisation.

Jackson is performing with Paul F. Tompkins tonight in a show, called "Mr. Jackson and Mr. Tompkins, 2 Gentleman Improv." The show is being presented by The Detroit Creativity Project, which is a group of former Michigan performers who now live in L.A, who wanted to share their skills and talents with others who want to learn improvisation in Detroit-area schools.

When asked to say the first thing that comes to mind when his sees is co-stars, Jackson said Kristen Bell is a delight, Ted Danson is a buddy, Terry Crews is strong and his co-headliner, Tompkins, is hilarious.

You can see "Mr. Jackson and Mr. Tompkins, 2 Gentleman Improv" show tonight at 7 p.m. at The Fillmore.