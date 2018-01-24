Comfort Food For A Good Cause

Who doesn't love a little comfort food to warm you up when it's cold outside? On Thursday, January 25th, you can indulge in delicious soups made by 11 different restaurants, and this is all for a good cause. "COTS Soup City" is a benefit for the Coalition On Temporary Shelter and one of the chefs involved, Angelo Loria from Vince and Joes, joined us in studio to share one of his recipes with us.

Rotisserie Chicken Soup

· 1 rotisserie chicken, bones & skin included*

· 1 large onion, finely chopped

· 1 clove garlic, minced

· 4 or 5 carrots, peeled & sliced into half moons

· 3 stalks celery, sliced

· 2 T. unsalted butter

· 6 to 8 c. reduced-sodium chicken broth

· 1/3 c. chopped fresh parsley

· 1/2 tsp. salt

· 1/8 to 1/4 tsp. pepper

1. In a large soup pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes until softened. Add carrot and celery; cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes until softened.

2. Add rotisserie chicken, chicken broth, parsley, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 2 hours.

3. Using a slotted spoon, remove bones and skin from pot. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

*If you have left over vegetables in your refrigerator, i.e. mushrooms, squash, zucchini, potatoes, sweet potatoes, etc., add those to the soup. A nice hearty bowl of soup is a great and cost effective way to get many of the vitamins, minerals and nutrients that you need for a meal.

Frankie Piccirilli, the Development Officer for COTS, also joins us in studio to tell us about The Art Of Family initiative. Piccirilli explained that it is an amazing story telling event!

COTS Soup City at the Gem Theatre is January 25th from 5:30pm-10pm

AND our very own Jason Carr will be hosting this event along with his wife!

To find out more about the event and how you can donate, volunteer, or attend, check out their website by searching COTS Detroit.