See this Grammy and Emmy-winning artist at Concert of Colors

Starting Wednesday and running through next Thursday is a cultural concert event in Midtown that draws tens of thousands of people every year. Concert of Colors is headlined Saturday, July 12th, by the Don Was All Star Review. Was is a Grammy and Emmy-winning Metro Detroit native and is back in town to celebrate everything music. He joined us in the studio Wednesday with the founder of the Concert of Colors, Ismael Ahmed.

This is the 12th year of Was performing at the show. "I love the audience. I look out there and see the same people that come every year," said Was.

This is the 27th year of Concert of Colors. "It's a wonderful event and like everything else you go through lots of changes," Ahmed said. "This year, there will be many changes. For one thing, we will be at the Detroit Institute of Arts as well as several other venues."

Was has worked with many artists over his career, and when asked who he would still like to work with at trio popped into his mind. He suggested doing a record with Miley Cyrus, Kamasi Washington and Bob Dylan.

The Concert of Colors is free to attend and kicks off Wednesday outside the Detroit Symphony Orchestra with a big street party.

For more information on the venues and the artists performing at the Concert of Colors, go to concertofcolors.com.