Convertible fashion hacks to change your style

It's fun to have something new to wear, but it can be twice as fun if that new purchase is convertible. Local 4 style editor Jon Jordan joined us in the studio today so share a few examples of convertible fashion.

Convertible fashion means a piece of clothing can convert, or it is meant for convertible car ride. Here are a few examples of pieces that are timeless and convertible.

One of the items Jordan showed us was a backpack with wheels, and for something a little smaller, he also showed us a backpack that is in a small bag for easy storage and carrying. He also brought convertible purses and shoes.

Oversized sunglasses and scarves are in style for the fall season and can be worn in many ways.

All of these styles can be found at Macy's.