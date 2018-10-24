Cooking for a Cause

The Ronald McDonald House in Detroit has been making a difference in the lives of local families for almost 40 years by providing support for them when they have a sick child in the hospital. Now, there's an event this Thursday that Live in the D's Tati Amare will be emceeing to raise money to support their mission and great work in our community.

Joining Tati in studio to tell us more about what the Ronald McDonald House charities offers, and about the event, was Jennifer Litomisky, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Detroit.

"The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families of critically ill children," said Litomisky.

Tomorrow at 5 p.m. the Ronald McDonald House is putting on a House Chef Challenge where three chefs -- Sammy Vieder from "Master Chef Junior;" Rene Chodkowski, aka the "The Great Foodini;" and Max Hardy, a prominent local chef-- will be put to a challenge. The chefs will be presented with a mystery box of ingredients they will have to make a dish from and will judged to find out whose is best. Chef Vieder and Chodkowski say they hope to create dishes that will have a nice balance of flavors. All of the proceeds from the night will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

