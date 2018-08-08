Cool rooftop patios in the D

There are still a few weeks left in summer and if you are planning to dine in the D, soak up the summer sun, or enjoy an early fall breeze consider a rooftop patio.

Live in the D's Kila Peeples took a look at some great places that have rooftop patio features for you to enjoy the rest of summer and early fall season. The first restaurant she went to was HopCat in Royal Oak. At HopCat they have an indoor and outdoor patio on the first and second floor. The newly opened restaurant has lots of beer choices, a full menu and a great view of downtown Royal Oak.

Next up, Peeples went to Atwater Brewery & Tap House in Detroit, a rooftop spot with a European flare, furnishing straight from Germany and a wide range of crafts beers and food selections.

Lastly, if you are looking for a place that has lots to do and lots of fun that surrounds you then check out Lumen in Detroit. Lumen is a full menu restaurant that has a great environment for families, singles, couples and groups of friends. It's a cool place to have cocktails in the city while being surrounded by plants that live on the rooftop patio and live music from the adjacent Beacon Park.

Recently on Live In The D we featured a unique restaurant rooftop in St. Clair Shores. Mike's On The Water has a food truck on the rooftop patio with a drink and dinner menu.

All of these rooftop patios are sure to enhance your fun night out and brighten up your dining experience. This is the best time of the year for patio dining in Michigan. Why not try them all?