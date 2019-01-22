COTS is turning Detroit into Soup City for a great cause

Soup's on at one local event that not only offers warmth and delicious soups but will also lift up people in need in our community. It's the 20th annual C.O.T.S. (Coalition on Temporary Shelter) Soup City Fundraiser at the Gem Theater in downtown Detroit. Jason Carr hosts the event with his wife and was joined by a chef from Crispelli's Bakery and Pizzeria, one of 12 participating restaurants.
Chef Shawn Wright joined Carr in the studio to make minestrone, a vegetable-based soup that will be available at the event. Aisha Moreel-Ferguson, chief development officer for COTS, was also in the studio to discuss how the event supports the many families who seek its assistance. She also spoke of the event itself and how different soups and foods are available at various stations throughout three levels of the Gem Theater. There will be music on all levels, featuring performances by local jazz legend Alexander Zonjic and The Jerry Ross Band.
Tickets are $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP, which includes a reception.
Read on below for Crispelli's minestrone soup recipe:
Minestrone
Ingredients
Unit
Onions, 1/2" diced
1/4
pound
Carrots, 1/2” diced
1/4
pound
Celery, 1/2" diced
1/4
pound
Leeks, 1/4'' bias
1
each
Garlic, minced
1/4
cup
Zucchini, 1/2" diced
1
pound
Peas, frozen
1
cup
Potatoes, diced and cooked (picked over)
1
pound
80/40 tomatoes
28
ounce
Cannellini beans
2
can
Thyme
1
sprig
Bay leaves
3
leaf
Vegetable broth
4
cup
Basil pesto
1/4
cup
Extra virgin olive oil
3
T
Salt and pepper
Procedure
Cut leeks on a bias 1/4" thick and soak in cold water, letting the dirt fall to the bottom.
Dice onions, carrots and celery and set aside.
Remove leeks from the water to let dry, then add to the onions, carrots and celery.
Dice zucchini and set aside.
Rinse beans in a colander under cold, running water and then let dry.
Wrap up thyme and bay leaves in cheese cloth to create a bouquet garnish.
Heat up kettle to medium heat and add olive oil.
Add onions, carrots, celery, leeks, garlic and a quarter of the salt and pepper and sweat for 5 minutes.
Add broth, bouquet and tomatoes; bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 20 minutes.
Add potatoes, zucchini, tomatoes and beans and simmer for 10 minutes.
Add peas, pesto and salt and pepper to soup.