COTS is turning Detroit into Soup City for a great cause

Soup's on at one local event that not only offers warmth and delicious soups but will also lift up people in need in our community. It's the 20th annual C.O.T.S. (Coalition on Temporary Shelter) Soup City Fundraiser at the Gem Theater in downtown Detroit. Jason Carr hosts the event with his wife and was joined by a chef from Crispelli's Bakery and Pizzeria, one of 12 participating restaurants.

Chef Shawn Wright joined Carr in the studio to make minestrone, a vegetable-based soup that will be available at the event. Aisha Moreel-Ferguson, chief development officer for COTS, was also in the studio to discuss how the event supports the many families who seek its assistance. She also spoke of the event itself and how different soups and foods are available at various stations throughout three levels of the Gem Theater. There will be music on all levels, featuring performances by local jazz legend Alexander Zonjic and The Jerry Ross Band.

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP, which includes a reception.

Read on below for Crispelli's minestrone soup recipe:

Minestrone

Ingredients Unit Onions, 1/2" diced^NOTE: I've never seen this notation of " before in a recipe -- please check to make sure this and all following instances are correct.^ 1/4 pound Carrots, 1/2” diced 1/4 pound Celery, 1/2" diced 1/4 pound Leeks, 1/4’’ bias^NOTE: Same thing as above, but with the word "bias"^ 1 each Garlic, minced 1/4 cup Zucchini, 1/2" diced 1 pound Peas, frozen 1 cup Potatoes, diced and cooked (picked over) 1 pound 80/40 tomatoes 28 ounce Cannellini beans 2 can Thyme 1 sprig Bay leaves 3 leaf Vegetable broth 4 cup Basil pesto 1/4 cup Extra virgin olive oil 3 T Salt and pepper