Country legends, beer and movies are what's happening around the D this weekend

Start making plans for the weekend by finding our what's happening around the D with our friend AJ Williams, the city, life and style editor with the Michigan Chronicle and the website, singleblackchick.com.

The Oak Ridge Boys are going to be making a stop at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township. If you don't know them by name, you've likely heard of their song "Elvira". They have won a Grammy and many Country Music Awards, and they've been together for 50 years. The show is Saturday at 7:30. Tickets start at $50.

Here's a name for an event: Wine Lovers and Beer Snobs. It benefits Detroit Art Initiative. You can sample more than 100 different wines and beers from Michigan breweries and distilleries, as well as other places. This is at the Royal Oak Farmers Market on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $45

The Detroit Audubon's Pheasant Walk is happening this Sunday. It starts at 8 a.m. You’ll walk around looking for these beautiful wild birds that call the D home. The event is free but you should pre-register online.

The Ann Arbor Film Festival is underway. Recently named the top film festival in the country by readers of USA Today, there are films being shown Thursday through Sunday at various times and locations. Check online for ticket prices.

