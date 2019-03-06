New ways to create healthier meals for you and your family

If you're looking for inspiration for creating healthier meals for you and your family, our friends at the United Dairy Industry Of Michigan have some great ideas and recipes. Chef Callie Gavorek is a registered dietitian nutritionist and suggests starting by adding dairy to your regular rotation of recipes. For breakfast, consider creating yogurt parfaits with fresh fruit, nuts and grains such as overnight oats or kefir. For snacks, spread yogurt on cookies and top with fresh berries, and for salads sprinkle some blue cheese for extra flavor. Also consider adding cheese to soups for a heartier consistency.

Below are recipes we featured and for more recipes and ideas visit the website milkmeansmore.org

Chicken Taco Soup

Look no further for a quick and certain antidote to car pools and commutes than this taco-flavored, cheesy chicken soup.

Recipe source: www.milkmeansmore.org Recipe by Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN Culinary Dietitian, Prep Time 35 min. Cook Time 5 min.

Servings 6

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup seeded and chopped red or green bell pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced, or 1 teaspoon bottled minced garlic

2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 can (10 oz.) diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 package (1.25 oz.) reduced-sodium taco seasoning mix

1 can (5 oz.) evaporated milk

4 ounces American cheese, cut up

1/2 cup (2 oz.) shredded Mexican blend cheese, or combination of shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses

Tortilla chips, (optional)

Instructions

Place 1 tablespoon of the oil in the removable pan of a programmable pressure cooker, such as an Instant Pot. Place in pressure cooker. Using sauté function, heat oil until hot. Add half of the chicken. Cook, uncovered, for 1 to 2 minutes or until chicken begins to turn white on outside. Use slotted spoon to transfer chicken to a bowl. Repeat with remaining chicken, adding additional oil as necessary.

Add onion, bell pepper and garlic to drippings in removable pan. Using sauté function, cook, uncovered, for 3 to 4 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Press cancel.

Stir broth, undrained tomatoes and taco seasoning into vegetables. Return chicken and any accumulated juices to pan. Stir until combined. Secure lid and set pressure release to sealing function. Select high pressure setting and cook for 3 minutes. Press cancel.

Carefully move pressure release to venting for quick pressure release. Remove lid.

Stir in evaporated milk. Stir in American cheese, a little at a time, until melted. Ladle into serving bowls. Sprinkle with Mexican blend cheese. Serve with tortilla chips (if desired).

Nutrition Information

Serving size: 1 3/4 cup, Calories: 290, Carbohydrate: 14g (5%), Protein: 26g (52%), Total Fat: 15g (23%), Saturated Fat: 6g (30%), Trans Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 80mg (27%), Sodium: 920mg (38%), Dietary Fiber: <1g (0%), Calcium: 25%

*These values are approximate. Per serving, based on a 2,000 Calorie diet.

Good Morning Yogurt Parfait

Prep Time 5 min

Servings 1

Ingredients

6 ounces low-fat or fat-free vanilla yogurt, cottage cheese or Vanilla Quark

1/2 cup cut-up fruit, any kind

1/4 cup granola or other cereal, optional

Instructions

Layer in a small bowl or cup in this order: fruit, yogurt, fruit, yogurt. Top with cereal or granola if desired.

Tip: You can also make this recipe using low-fat or non-fat cottage cheese sweetened with a little honey and cinnamon.

Nutrition Information (per serving):

Calories: 273, Carbohydrate: 51g (17%), Protein: 11g (22%), Total Fat: 4g (6%), Saturated Fat: 2g (10%), Trans Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 16mg (5%), Sodium: 175mg (7%), Dietary Fiber: 6g (24%), Calcium: 30%

*These values are approximate. Per serving, based on a 2,000 Calorie diet.

