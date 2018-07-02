Join in on the creative magic at "Abrakadoodle"

One thing parents are always looking for is something that is going to keep their children busy during the summer; something other than electronics. One local business may have the answers you need. It's called Abrakadoodle and it is based in Canton.

Owner and program director Dawna Kelly, along with art studio manager Kristen Gibson, joined us in our studio to talk to us about the program. They also brought along Anjali and Aubrie who are campers at the art camp.

Abrakadoodle is a curriculum-based art education program for kids starting at age 2 and goes through middle school. Abrakadoodle offers many different classes other than painting. They offer are sculpture classes, mixed media and drawing classes. At the studio the children not only get to learn about different types of art materials and how to use them, they also are educated about famous artist, art vocabulary, art history and art culture.

Abrakadoodle also has partnerships with kindergarten through eight grade schools who do not have art extracurricular teachers. Abrakadoodles art education meets the standards for visual arts education so it is able to teach in the schools using it's art educators, and supplies.

This is a great opportunity for students to be able to learn and create art all year round. To learn more about Abrakadoodle call its Canton art studio.