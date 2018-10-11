Get the latest creative ideas for your house at The Novi Home Show

If you're looking to change up some things around the house, there's a one-stop destination you'll want to check out. Whether your project is big or small, our friends at The Novi Home Show have all kinds of ideas and products as well as experts on hand to ask. The Novi Home Show starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Bill McDonald, the owner of Reclaimed Michigan, joined us in the studio with some examples of what you will see at the home show. McDonald said his company does a little bit of everything with reclaimed wood from barns and buildings. It has signage and can create custom signs, coffee tables, mantels and more.

The Novi Home Show opens Friday, Oct.12 at 2 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Oct.14. You can get dollar-off coupons on their website or pick them up at one of the Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores in the area or Dunkin' Donuts. For discounts, show hours and more, http://www.novihomeshow.com.