Curb your sugar intake

Trying to curve those sugary desires for the New Year,than Fitness Expert Jody Trierweiler have the cure for you. Trierweiler joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the stuidio to give more information on the sugar curving supplement. The supplements are meant to turn off the sugar receptors in your mouth allowing you to stop that sugary urge. Trierweiler said that once you eat dessert and you take the pill than you will lose the craving all together or stop eating the sweet treat after one bite. " This is clinacally proven in studies that the main ingrediant is called gymnema which is a leafy vine and it truly turns off the sugar recpetors," said Trierweiler.