Vote 4 The Best Martial Arts: Dallo Martial Arts in Southfield

On Monday we kicked things off by revealing some of the best in the D according to you! These local businesses won in our Vote 4 The Best survey. What better way to kick something off than with something that actually kicks? Voted first place in the Martial Arts category was Dallo Martial Arts in Southfield, followed by True Martial Arts in Farmington Hills and MKG Detroit in Ferndale. Congratulations to all three businesses.

We welcomed Jay Dallo, owner of Dallo Martial Arts into our studio. Live in The D's Tati Amare asked Dallo what does the win mean to him and he said, "The win means so much and it shows the love and support that we are receiving from all of our students, our friends, and family. Everyone that loves what we are doing for the community."

Dallo Martial Arts has both adult and kid programs. The difference with Dallo Martial Arts is it goes beyond just kicking and punching, The students learn self-respect, discipline, respect for others, self confidence, anti-bullying and more. The students gain so much from the programs and classes that they keep with them for years to come.

Dallo brought in a few examples of tools used in more advanced classes and also showed us a few techniques taught in the classes.