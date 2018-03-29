"Dangerous" fun in Bryan Cranston's new show

You know him from his various roles on TV, in movies, and on stage. Now Bryan Cranston is getting behind the camera. He's the executive producer, co-creator, and co-writer of the new family comedy "The Dangerous Book For Boys". It stars Erinn Hayes as the mother of three boys who find a book filled with life lessons from their late father. The shows is inspired by a book with the same title.

Jason Carr joined Bryan Cranston and Erinn Hayes via satellite to discuss his new show based on the book with the same name.

Cranston said he originally had the idea to bring the material to life after getting the book while shooting "Breaking Bad".

"The Dangerous Book For Boys" premieres March 30th on Amazon Prime Video.