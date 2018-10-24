Day 3 winner for the Live In The D 'Our Teachers Rock!' contest revealed

Our teachers rock! And we have a contest to show them how much the students, their parents and community care. Five teachers had the chance to win a $500 gift card to Somerset Collection in Troy and we revealed our third winner, DeMilla Prince. Prince is a sixth-grade Language Arts teacher of Oak Park Preparatory Academy and she was chosen out of the many nominations we received.

Kila Peeples had the chance to speak with the principal of the school, Dannon Holley, who told us what Prince means to the school. Holley said Prince is amazing, hard working, and dedicated and is one of the first staff members to arrive in the morning and the last to leave at the end of the day. We also spoke with one of Prince's nominators who is actually her sister, Luzia Johnson. Johnson read us a little quote of her nomination: "She is an outstanding teacher that rocks. She purchases supplies out of her own pocket for her students, she ensures they eat lunch, makes sure they are groomed, she communicates with them and understands their needs and she truly, genuinely cares."

DeMilla was overjoyed and very thankful. She expressed that she loves to teach and is thankful for her staff and the support that she has at the school. One of the students said that DeMilla is nice and always wants to help everyone and she even looks up to DeMilla as a role model. We have two more winners to go! Join us at 10 a.m. on Local 4 or streaming on ClickonDetroit.com.