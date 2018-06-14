Day 4: Dad Days of Summer Giveaway with Max Flight Helicopters

The prizes are piling up in our Dad Days of Summer Giveaways here on Live in the D, and now they are literally taking flight!

Thursday's prize is our fourth of the week and it's from our friends at Max Flight.

Max Flight chief pilot Kenny Winn joined us in the studio to tell us about Max Flight and its well-maintained, stat-of-the-art helicopters. The company offers day and night tours of Detroit. You can go as a couple or a family seeking a gateway together. The business gives tours over Detroit, providing views of the river, Ambassador Bridge, Ford Field, Comerica Park, the Little Caesars Arena and historic sites. During a flight, you can go up to 500 feet off the ground, which gives you a different perspective of Detroit. This is a fantastic way to experience Detroit either with doors on or off.

Max Flight is located in Grosse Ile, Michigan. To find out more about what Max Flight Offers and to reserve your flight tour, visit their website here: http://www.maxflighthelomi.com/.

Max Flight is giving away a 30-minute flight tour for a total of three people over the city of Detroit valued at $350.