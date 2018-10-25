Day 4 winner for the Live In The D 'Our Teachers Rock!' contest revealed

It has been an exciting week and we've been surprising teachers and students every day. It's all a part of our Live In The D's "Our Teachers Rock!" contest and we revealed our fourth winner, Anna Ries, a kindergarten teacher at St. Germaine Catholic School in St. Clair Shores. She won a $500 gift card to Somerset Collection in Troy, a bouquet of flowers and a beautiful award with her name on it. We received dozens of nominations and over 20,000 votes in our contest.

Our Michelle Oliver spoke with the principal of the school, Julie DeGrez, who told us that Ries has been a kindergarten teacher for three years, but has been with the school since she was a toddler. DeGrez also said that at St. Germaine, they are all a family and they always take care of their kids, and Ries has always wanted to be a part of that.

Ries started out as a student at St. Germaine, then coached, was a student-teacher and is now a part of the staff full time. Shannon Gentry nominated Ries and DeGrez read a part of her nomination, "Ms. Ries puts her whole heart and soul into teaching her children about everything a kindergartner learns in addition to kindness, patience, respect and a true love for family. This is a teacher who strives to do all she can do to make sure her students know they are loved, smart, cared for, thought about and always have someone to turn to."

Ries was nervous and excited! She said she feels blessed to be a part of a wonderful school that has a great group of students and staff. DeGrez was filled with excitement and said that Ries does a wonderful job at the school and everybody loves her: The staff, students and parents. Gentry is a a parent of two kids, Roger and Miles, who enjoyed having Ries as a kindergarten teacher. We have one more winner to go! Join us at 10 a.m. on Local 4 or streaming on ClickonDetroit.com to find out if your teacher won!