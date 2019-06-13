Let Dad see Detroit from a different view with MaxFlight Helicopter Tours

Every day this week, we reveal a new prize of our Dad Days of Summer Giveaways, and the prizes pile up each day all week long. The winner of Wednesday's prize of a $300 gift card from our friends at Krav Maga Detroit is Mitch Watkins, from White Lake! He will also receive the prizes from the previous day from our friends at Edible.

Thursday, Live in the D revealed the next giveaway takes gifts for dads to new heights: a Detroit river tour via helicopter for up to three people, which is valued at $300. This prize will be paired with Tuesday and Wednesday's prizes as well, so the winner will be awarded all three giveaways.

MaxFlight chief pilot Kenny Winn joined us in the studio to tell us about MaxFlight and its well-maintained, state-of-the-art helicopters. The company offers day and night tours of Detroit. The business gives tours over Detroit, providing views of the river, Ambassador Bridge, Ford Field, Comerica Park, the Little Caesars Arena and historic sites. During a flight, you can go up to 500 feet off the ground, which gives you a different perspective of Detroit.

MaxFlight is located in Grosse Ile, Michigan. To find out more about what MaxFlight offers and to purchase gift cards, visit their website here: http://www.maxflighthelomi.com/.

We are giving away prizes from all of our partners this week. Friday we will reveal the big grand prize.

This segment was sponsored by MaxFlight.