Day 3: Dads Days of Summer Giveaway with Treetops Resort

The prizes are stacking up in our week long Dad Days of Summer Giveaways here on Live in the D. It's our way of thanking the dads this Father's Day. Every day this week, we reveal a new prize and a new winner. The winner of Tuesday's prize of a $100 gift card from R.J. Meats and a $125 gift card to Grand Traverse Resort is Vincent Chagnon, from Roseville! Wednesday's prize, which will be piled on, is from our friends at Treetops Resort.

Susan Wilcox-Olson joins us in the studio to tell us about Treetops Resort. Wilcox-Olson says that Treetops is Michigan's most spectacular resort, they have five golf courses, four eighteen-hole courses and is home to the number one Par-3 in North America says Golf Digest. The resort's also a family destination. They have bike trails, swimming pools, farm-to-table dinners, excursions, and tons to do! Susan also brought some items like golf shoes, clubs, and shirts and touched on some of the specials that they have for Father's Day. She said that in June everyday is Father's Day, the resort hasa special the month of June for up tp 30% off of golf & lodging.

The Treetops Resort is located in Gaylord, Michigan and for more information on all the resort offers and to make reservations for your visit, golfing and more visit their website http://treetops.com/.

In our Dad Days of Summer Giveaway, Treetops Resort is giving away a spectacular midweek golf getaway for two. This includes an overnight stay with a round of 18 holes of golf! This is valued at over $200. We will be giving one of these prize packages each day through Friday. For your chance to win, click on the link here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/contests/dad-days-of-summer, and nominate the father figure in your life. Please include a photo and hometown, contest rules are posted there as well. We will reveal our fourth prize Thursday, which you could win in addition to Wednesday's prize, and they will keep piling up all week!