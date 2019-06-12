Day Two: Dad Days of Summer is literally kicking into gear with Krav Maga Detroit

We are honoring the fathers in our lives with a pile of prizes. Every day this week, we reveal a new prize of our Dad Days of Summer Giveaways, and the prizes pile up each day all week long. The winner of Tuesday's prize of a $125 gift card from Edible is Paula Mezza, from Shelby Township!

Wednesday, Live in the D irevealed the next giveaway that could turn every dad into a ninja of sorts: a $300 VIP membership to Krav Maga Detroit. This prize will be paired with Tuesday's prize as well, so the winner will be awarded both giveaways.

Our friends from Krav Maga Detroit, owners Pawel and Lisa Cichowlas, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss what Krav Maga is. There were also some participants who led a demonstration of some key Krav Maga moves. Krav Maga is Hebrew for contact combat. It is a self-defense system but also a great way to work out. Best known for being the official hand-to-hand combat method for the Israeli military, but it is now taught to men, women and children as a workout and a way to protect yourself.

With Krav Maga, the instructors teach you to use the weapons you already have: Fists, elbows, and knees. The heart rate will start to increase within a few minutes. The first moves you learn are basic combat strikes. The moves are meant to utilize motor skills, while using solid body structures like the shin and fists. In the more advanced classes, punches and kicks are added to training.

There are classes and seminars for women as well. Some of the classes are women only and partipants learn how to protect themselves from certain attacks. All of the classes are designed for one to walk in peace; to build confidence, deal with stress and get in shape.

Krav Maga Detroit offers programs for kids, groups and women. To see all of the programs and classes offered and to sign up, visit kravmagadetroit.com.

