Day two of our Dad Days of Summer!

We were joined by Jillian Manning to tell us all about Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

We were joined by Jillian Manning to tell us all about Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Manning says Traverse City is one of the best places to be--a gorgeous area that is only a couple of miles from the downtown area. It has beautiful scenery, a beach and a casino. The resort recently remodeled its spa and they are excited to have people see it and try their new products.

For Father's Day, the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa will be celebrating with a couple of events. They will be having a brunch at their Aerie Restaurant and Lounge. After that, they will have a special for golf called Golf your Daylights Out! Dads can go golfing for $99 and can golf as many holes they can fit in a day. Manning also brought in a few products to showcase some of the shops at the resort, including Cherry Republic, M-22 and Natural Life. The resort also has some fun events planned for the Fourth of July called Stars Striped and Splatter, which is a 5K fun run. This is also during the Cherry Festival weekend, which is a huge draw to Traverse City.

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is located just outside Traverse City in Acme. To find out more about all there is to do at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, visit their website https://www.grandtraverseresort.com/

