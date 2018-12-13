"Days Of Our Lives" actors talk about their new experiences

We had two guests on the show today that you may recognize from their long-standing roles on "Days of Our Lives." Ari Zucker and Shawn Christian, who played Nicole and Daniel on the show, and their characters were intertwined through thick and thin. Now the two are on a new adventure that's away from sands in an hourglass and closer to sands on a beach.

The two have a passion for traveling and turned their passion into a business called Lux Soul Traveler. They want to share their experiences with others through their social media platforms by holding small, intimate events at places where they travel. They also partner with local nonprofit organizations to which a portion of their proceeds will go.

On Dec. 13, they will be partnering with DEFY-Foundation at Punch Bowl Social in Detroit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To find more events you can follow them by searching Lux Soul Traveler.