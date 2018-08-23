Decorate cookies & cakes like a pro

A show-stopping dessert or cookies can be the highlight of any party, wedding, or holiday, and you can learn how to decorate them like the pros in a single workshop. Meredith Bruckner, the community News Producer with All About Ann Arbor, brought in Heather Leavitt, owner of Sweet Heather Anne's, to show us how.

Sweet Heather Anne's is a bakery in Ann Arbor that specializes in very artistic, creative wedding cakes and dessert displays. Just check out their instagram if you are curious about what they can do, that is how Bruckner first came across them. As Bruckner puts it "everything is right out of Pintrest."

Besides selling their beautiful creations, they also teach classes in their bakery. Two classes Leavitt mentioned are her cookie decorating class and their macaron class. She brought in some of her sugar cookies to show Tati Amare and Bruckner some of the tips and tricks she teaches people in her class.

The first thing they do, she says, is consider a good color scheme for the icing. Once the color scheme is decided she chooses one of the icings and outlines the shape before filling it in. If you make mistakes at this time, there is no need to worry, just redraw the line. Then she gently drops the cookie so that it becomes a smooth even surface of icing. With a couple of green colors she puts a few dots down on the already iced background and drags a toothpick gently through them to create a garland design.

She has many more simple, beautiful designs that you can learn at her workshops. Please contact Sweet Heather Anne for more details.

For more information on businesses and events happening in Ann Arbor, visit allaboutannarbor.com

