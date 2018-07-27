Deja Vu Designer Resale in Franklin wins Vote 4 the Best for Resale

When is comes to fashion at an affordable price, it may be easier to find than you think. If you're wondering where to go, just check out our Vote 4 the Best Guide. We have a list of the top upscale resale shops and today on the show we revealed the top shop.

We asked you to Vote 4 The Best resale shop and you chose Deja Vu Designer Resale in Franklin who took the winning spot, followed by Consignment Clothiers, Inc. in Northville and the Salvation Army Family Store and Center in Detroit.

Lisa Dunn, owner of Deja Vu Designer Resale in Franklin joined us in studio to talk to us about her resale shop. We ask Dunn how does it feel to be the winner and she said, "It feels wonderful! It's great to be here and we're just so excited we have the best cosigners and they got us here."

Dunn said a lot of the items that they carry are brand new with tags. Some of brands they carry and Chanel, Burrberry, Tori Burch, Tom Ford, Prada and many more. They carry clothing items from pants, blouses, swimsuits, coverups, heels, flats, belts and more.

Aside from the in store shopping that the shop offers, they also offer personal shopping, ladies night out at the shop and in home consignment consultations.

Deja Vu Designer Resale is located South of 14 mile on Franklin Road.