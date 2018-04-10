Delicious cider in the spring

Spring is not the time when you think of fresh cider. You usually think of cider when the leaves are turning color, but there's a place here in the D where you can enjoy fresh cider in the spring... and don't forget the donuts!

Yates Cider Mill in Rochester starts pressing apples for spring this Friday, April 13th and Tati visited Yates to give the spring cider a taste! Yates has been around over 150 years and decided to try something new. They say they are having a lot of fun and people are really craving cider even in the spring. The apples are a little more ripe than they are in the fall so it has a unique flavor.

If you want to visit Yates Cider Mill for some spring cider they are located in Rochester at 23 Mile Rd. and Dequindre.