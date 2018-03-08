Delicious Dishes At Great Prices

The invitation is being sent out to everyone to visit "The City Of Tomorrow-Today". That's the slogan for Troy which is hosting it's restaurant week beginning Sunday, March 11th through next Friday March 16th.

Many restaurants in Troy are participating including 2Booli who joined us in the studio today! 2Booli will be offering specials all week for Troy restaurant week and their Manager Brian Cooke talked about them. He also brought a bunch of delicious food to show off.

They will have all of their main dinner entrees for only $14 each. They are located at 854 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI and will be offering this special for all of Troy Restaurant Week.