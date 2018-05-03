Race to help children in need this weekend!

There's an exciting tradition to celebrate this weekend, it lasts just two minutes, but gets hearts pounding across the country. The Kentucky Derby, AKA The Run For Roses, is marking it's 144th year. The race is Saturday, May 5 and you can take it all in, in a unique setting while helping kids in our community facing life's biggest challenges. We had a very familiar face here with us today to tell us all about it, Chuck Gaidica. He was here, along with Larry Burns, the CEO of our partner Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation.

Derby For Kids raises money for pediatric cancer programs at Children's Hospital of Michigan. The derby will be held at the Country Club of Detroit with close to 300 people attending including hospital employees and former patients.

Chuck is an Ambassador for Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, and says he is honored to be a part of it and helping children fight cancer.

The Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation has a partnership with former football linebacker, Dhani Jones. Jones created Bow Tie Cause, which creates bow ties, neck ties, and scarves. The are sold throughout the year to raise money for pediatric cancer. Burns and Gaidica brought in a few of the bow ties to show us that are available to buy for the derby.

Derby For Kids is Saturday, May 5 from 4pm to 8 pm at the Country Club of Detroit.

For more information on how you can support The Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, and to buy tickets to The Derby For Kids event, visit the website http://chmfoundation.org.