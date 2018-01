NBC's new show "The Brave" has quickly become a fan favorite and many are waiting to see what will happen when it returns next Monday. In November the team headed by actress Anne Hecke was put in a situation to risk one of their own for their final shot to settle a personal score.

Jason Carr is joined live from Los Angeles with Anne Heche and Tate Ellington to tell us a little but about the show coming back next Monday. They share with us their excitement about the next season coming up.