This Detroit spot was named on the Top 100 Bourbon Bars list

Named a top 100 bourbon bar by " The Bourbon Review", Sugar House is the perfect place to kick back and enjoy some quality drinks.

Jason Leinart and Dave Kwiatkowski with Sugar House, chatted with Jason Carr and made him a Whiskey Smash, one of their famous cocktails. "It's all about quality ingredients and taking your time and making it right," Leinart said.

Located in Corktown, Sugar House is one of only two bars in Michigan that made the top 100 list. For more information visit the Sugar House on Facebook and Instagram.

