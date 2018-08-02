Gourmet burgers for just five bucks? It's really happening all around town and you can actually win cool prizes just for indulging. Detroit Burger Week is underway and we had Julie Charney from JOEBAR in Hazel Park join us in the studio to give us a taste of what we should expect at the event.

Charney created the classic JOEBAR burger, but jazzed it up a little for Detroit Burger Week by adding In-N-Out animal-style burger. She also brought in a couple of examples of some other dishes you can find at the event, like Chicago-style sandwiches and a vegetarian hoagie.

We also had Jim Cohen from the Metro Times join us in the studio to talk more about the event. Cohen says there will be 17 burger joints involved. When you go to the event, you will receive a burger passport and if you go to three or more of the restaurants, you will be eligible to win some of the prizes they are giving away. Their grand prize is a YETI cooler.

The event takes place this week until August 5. For more information about Detroit Burger Week, head to their website.