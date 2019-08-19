Detroit Burger Week kicks off today: Here's where to eat

Jason Osburn from Otus Supply Company and Holly Wolniakowski from HopCat joined host, Jason Carr to chat about how you can indulge in Detroit Burger Week.

Detroit Burger Week is August 19 - 25. Nearly 20 locations will offer $6 burgers from Detroit's most delicious restaurants.

Participating restaurants include Otus Supply, Bar Louie, Basement Burger, Brome, Cobb's Corner Bar, Common Pub, The Emory, Harvard Bar & Grille, HopCat, J's Penalty Box, Kavan's Tavern, Lovers only, table Detroit, Table NO.2, and The Rock on 3rd.

Detroit Metro Times publisher, Jim Cohen, talked about the Detroit Burger Week Passport which you can download from the official website. If you have it stamped at three or more restaurants during Detroit Burger week, you can enter to win the "Ultimate Grill Out" for you and 25 friends.

