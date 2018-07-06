Detroit company goes old-school for Fun

With all those electronics out there that keep kids plugged in for hours on end, sometimes you just need to get back to the basics for some old-school fun. There is a local company doing just that. Matt Tait, the founder of Tait Design Co, and Audrey Elkus, the co-founder, joined us in studio today to talk about their company.

The company places emphasis on sustainable materials, so a lot of their products are made with wood. A few of the things they brought in were air plane kits, that you can build and store, beautiful solid maple clocks, kites and more. Tait Design Co. sells their products in over 250 stores across the country, 15 countries, as well as online.

Their studio is on the Eastside of Detroit in the Jefferson Chalmers Business District.