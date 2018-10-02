Detroit Country Day school inspires students to strive

Finding the right school for your child can mean all the difference for their future and there's one local school that's focusing on the future, and taking kids on what is called an "epic journey." Our friends from Detroit Country Day School, Danialle Karmanos, a parent and a member of the school's board of trustees, and Tim Bearden, the school's chief academic officer, joined us in the studio to talk about how the school is inspiring students to strive.

Karmanos talked about their vivid campaign that has an environment that approaches technology and unique forward thinking. Detroit Country Day is designing its facility to help students become collaborative so students really understand how to work together. The school is also breaking ground for a lower school, pre-school through fourth grade.

Bearden talks about their epic journey they will have at the school. Epic Journey stands for experiential, participatory, image-rich, interdisciplinary and connected learning. The idea is to give kids an experience and engage them in their learning in a way that's interactive.

Our Kila Peeples also joined us in the studio to show her Detroit Country Day pride wearing her letter jacket that she received from being on a varsity sports team back when she attended in 97'.

If you are interested in learning more or visiting Detroit Country Day, they have an open house on Sunday, Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. where you can meet teachers, administrators and parents who are members of the school community and get a feel for what it's like to be on campus.

To learn more details of the open house and all that Detroit Country Day school offers visit their website: DCDS.EDU/DISCOVERDCDS