There is plenty to do in Detroit this weekend

The first event Williams talked about is Motor City Pride which starts on Saturday at 1 p.m. with a festival in Hart Plaza. You can expect vendors scattered throughout the plaza that will have food, drinks and more. The event ends with a parade on Sunday starting at noon. The parade will begin at Griswald street in Detroit. There is a $5 cover charge for everyone over the age of 12.

The second event is the 2019 Romanian American Heritage Festival in Dearborn Heights. This festival celebrates all things Romanian, including food, drinks and dancing. There will also be vendors selling Romanian goods and souvenirs. The festival is at the St. Peter and Paul Romanian Orthodox Church on Beach-Daly Road starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The next event is for film lovers: the Arab Film Festival. The festival boasts the finest films from the Arab world. The screenings will be at the Arab American National Museum, Ann Arbor State Theater and the Detroit Institute of Arts. The festival starts Saturday and runs through June 16. Tickets start at $9.

This weekend is the annual Pewabic House and Garden Show. The show will have 50 ceramic artists and will be at the Pewabic Ceramic Studio. It starts Thursday night with a fundraiser. The tickets for the fundraiser start at $55. The rest of the weekend, the studio will be offering tours and demonstrations that are all free.

The last event Williams talked about is the Berkley Art Bash. There will be artists, makers, musical performances, food and activities for kids. This event starts Saturday at 10 a.m.

