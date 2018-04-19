The event that will help your kids succeed

There's a big event in the D that is giving kids a boost to help them lead a successful live! It's the Level Up High School Expo being held by your Detroit public schools community district. It happens this Saturday April 21st from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Martin Luther King Jr. High at 3200 W. Lafayette, Detroit.

The expo showcases dozens of options for students to have a great high school experience. Learn about college and career-ready programs, exceptional opportunities and resources for families. Lunch will be provided along with on-site enrollment and student and parent workshops.

Some of the students participating in the expo joined us in studio to tell us about the program:

Janiya Williams and Azia Isaac are studying Robotics, and they brought in a robot they built and showed us what it can do

Elijah Talbot is studying Culinary Arts, and he told us that in the program you can learn the basics and work with teachers to give you the skill set to become a professional chef

Taylor Anderson and Semuel Stroughter are from the Fire Department program. They explained that they are learning all of the fundamentals of being a firefighter and saving lives

Janae Ferguson and Jonathan Emerson-Neal are part of an after school dance program and they told us about the types of dance classes they offer modern, jazz, ballet, and hip-hop

To find more information on the Level Up Expo as well as enroll your child in a Detroit school visit their website DetroitK12.org/enroll/now