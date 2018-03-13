Detroit Pride For 313 Day

Happy 313 Day! We show some Detroit Pride with Asher Van Sickle from Pure Detroit and Dr. Patricia Wilkerson-Uddyback from Harper-Hutzel Hospital.

D.M.C participates with 313 Day by giving babies a special onesie as a gift for being born in Hutzel and Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit on March 13th or 3/13.

Asher from Pure Detroit also brought in a few items so you can show Detroit pride! Some of the items Include sweatshirts, Pure Detroit t-shirts, and a guide to Detroit's bar and taverns.

Pure Detroit is the original culture shop and has been in the D for 20 years. They have six locations.