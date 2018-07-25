Detroit Violin Company voted best place for music lessons in the D

We asked you to vote for the best music lessons in the Detroit area and now, it is time to reveal the winner! Detroit Violin Company in Berkley came in first place followed by Gallagher's Music in Huntington Woods, and Rock & Roll Prep School in Macomb.

We welcomed Laura Schwartzenberger, manager of Detroit Violin Company, alongside Harrison Saunders and Katie Bruin, who are teachers at the company into the studio.

Live in the D's Tati Amare asked Schwartzenberger what it meant to her to be recognized this way. "It's always exciting when your community recognizes you in anyway," Schwartzenberger said. "So, to have them vote us the best place to take a music lesson is really exciting. We do so many things at our stores and this is just one of the things that we take a lot of pride in."

In addition to music lessons the company offers instrument rentals, repairs and sells internements of all kinds including, drums, clarinets, bass guitars and more.

The lessons they offer are for all ages from beginner to advanced. "That's one of the greatest things about music, is that anyone can do it and they can start where ever," Saunders said.

The difficulty is up to the person receiving the lesson. At the Detroit Violin Company the students are matched with teachers and eased into techniques and lessons as they learn. From there, outside of the lessons, practice always helps.

Detroit Violin Company has four locations: one in Berkley another in Waterford and their partnership with McCourt's Music in Berkley and Waterford.