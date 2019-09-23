Detroit Youth Choir prepares for their next big stage, Las Vegas

They wowed on America's Got Talent and now the Detroit Youth Choir is preparing for their next big stage, Las Vegas.

Detroit Youth Choir Director Anthony White and three choir members stopped by the Live In The D studio to chat with Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio about their America's Got Talent experience, getting a one million dollar endowment, and what's next for the group. They even sang Tati's favorite song!

You can see the Detroit Youth Choir perform at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, November 7th through the 10th!

