Detroit Youth Choir's message to Detroit from Hollywood, California

Jason Carr was joined with Detroit Youth Choir's(DYC) Director, Anthony White, and two members from his choir, live from Hollywood, California. The group explained that even though they miss Detroit they are so thankful for the immense support and can't wait for the final round of "America's Got Talent" (AGT).

White couldn't give too much away about what they plan for the final round but teased that their "next performance is going to be action packed."

Proud to be representing Detroit on AGT, White and his choir members chanted "Detroit!" and "Go Lions!" during the interview.

Support DYC and catch their performance on Tuesday, Septemeber 17th at 8pm on Local 4.

Here's how you can watch and vote!

